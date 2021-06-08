1 Many details of the new Battlefield that would be called Battlefield 2042 are leaked

two Games would take up less space on Xbox Series X | S thanks to new technology

3 Take advantage of this great offer of 6 Months of Xbox Game Pass

4 Users highlight an Xbox library issue

5 Decrypted the strange Battlefield 6 message that EA sent to various influencers





6 Xbox shares alternate image from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

7 Xbox triggers rumors of the arrival of Battlefield 6 to Xbox Game Pass

8 Developers of CD Projekt created montages with Cyberpunk 2077 bugs months before its release.

9 5 reasons why Halo Infinite will be the protagonist of E3 2021

10 The new Forza Motorsport will be a great generational leap according to its developer



