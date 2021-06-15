The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to oblige a maid agency to pay a woman 14,000 dirhams, the value of the fees for recruiting a maid, who ran away during the probationary period.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that an institution for the recruitment of labor refund the amount of 14,000 dirhams for the recruitment of a maid, and the payment of an amount of 5,000 compensation for damages, while obligating her to pay fees and judicial expenses, noting that she had agreed with the institution to bring in a maid, and committed to paying the recruitment fees, and during The probationary period the maid ran away from the house to an unknown destination, and the institution refused to refund the recruitment fees or provide an alternative maid. The woman provided a copy of the arrest warrant worth 14,000 dirhams, a copy of the referral decision issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a copy of the maid’s residency cancellation.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of the ruling that the recruitment office is legally obligated to bear the expenses of returning the worker to his country, in addition to providing an alternative for him, without incurring any additional expenses for the employer or refunding all the amounts paid by the employer at the option of the latter, if it is found that The worker leaves work in cases other than those authorized by law, or because of the termination of the contract at the worker’s desire, or because of him for not fulfilling the conditions agreed upon in this worker.

The court indicated that the plaintiff proved that she had committed to pay an amount of 14,000 dirhams to the institution, according to the receipt of the arrest warrant in exchange for bringing in a maid, but she refused to work in other than the authorized cases, and ran away from the house during the probation period, and the law stipulated that the amount be refunded in the event that the worker was left unauthorized authorized conditions.

The court ruled to terminate the agreement regarding the domestic worker, obliging the institution to refund the applicant’s recruitment fees in the amount of 14,000 dirhams, and obliging her to pay an amount of 500 dirhams in compensation, while charging her with fees and judicial expenses.



