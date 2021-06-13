After the critical failure of the latest Star wars film trilogy, Lucasfilm did not give up and confirmed that it will produce new stories to expand the universe created by George Lucas. As with The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan will be a series that will show the adventures of the Jedi Master .

After the scenography that will be seen in the show was shown on social networks, now new photographs of Ewan McGregor, although hidden under his mask, moving to some location to record a scene.

Ewan McGregor will return to play Obi-Wan after 16 years. Photo: Twitter @cravemedia_

McGregror grew a beard to play Obi Wan again: Photo: Twitter @cravemedia_

Thousands of people await the return of Obi Wan to Star Wars: Photo: Twitter @cravemedia_

Despite the dust cover, McGregor can be seen in Obi Wan’s suit. Photo: Twitter @cravemedia_

Obi-Wan Kenonbi – cast

McGregor is not the only actor who will return to an old Star Wars character, the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Joel edgerton What Owen lars Y Bonnie Piesse What Beru Lars.

The cast members include Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Maya Erskine.

What will the Obi Wan series be about?

The plot of the series is kept secret, but it is believed that it will tell the unpublished adventures of the Jedi master and, simultaneously, the first adventures of Darth Vader. This would be the period when Skywalker is at his peak and becomes the right hand of Emperor Palpatine. The only certain thing is that the series will be set eight years after what happened in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.