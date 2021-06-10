Nyt.fi | Playstation 5’s new Ratchet & Clank is stunningly unprecedented in graphics – such is the nearly 20-year history of Sony’s “mascot series” with ups and downs

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was released for PS5 on June 11th. The main character again has a familiar duo, a Ratchet animal character and a Clank robot.

Sony’s Ratchet & Clank action game series has already determined the technical know-how of many generations of consoles. So far, the latest Rift Apart also looks the best the PS5 is capable of. It is no different from a giant budget animated film.

New the winds are blowing. There is a feeling of a clean game party in the air, the start of milling and tingling time.

An exclusive game for PlayStation 5 is coming today Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which continues Sony’s multi-part and popular series after a five-year hiatus.