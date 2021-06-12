More than 170,000 units Sold since its introduction in 2014, the NX has become a key part of the Lexus range in Europe. Now the Japanese firm provides it, in its second generation, with new keys so that it continues to be so.

The NX, assembled on the GA-K platform of the Toyota group (introduced with the Lexus ES), debuts a profound renovation, with 95% of new elements compared to the current model. It also incorporates a new plug-in mechanics that will be the first of its kind in a Lexus model, and a new infotainment system, as well as an innovative push-button opening system, E-Latch, which according to Lexus can reduce accidents when opening the door by more than 90%.

“The NX is a key model for us,” explains Mar Pieltan, general director of Lexus Spain, to this newspaper, detailing that it will reach the brand’s dealerships at the end of the year.

On the outside, the most visible changes are in the renewed front grille, which maintains its generous dimensions together with some front headlights that have been unified. At the rear, new L-shaped lights have been incorporated, with the introduction of Lexus lettering instead of the simple L of the logo. In addition, a greater width on the front axles and larger wheels (up to 20 inches) give it a greater visual presence. Practically all dimensions have been increased compared to the current NX, especially the wheelbase or wheelbase, with 30 mm more, the rear track, with 59 mm more, and the length, height and width (with 20 mm more in the three sections).

The interior adopts the new Lexus Tazuna concept, inspired by the control of the rider on the horse, following the philosophy “hands on the wheel and eyes on the road”. In order to avoid distractions, the multimedia screen, the digital instrumentation panel and the head up display have been grouped together, thus avoiding large movements of the eyes and head. Under the same principle, the start button, the gear stick (very compact), the driving modes and the air conditioning controls have been arranged closely in the central tunnel.

Lexus maintains Omotenashi hospitality at the same time, which is reflected in an ambient lighting system with up to 64 colors and the aforementioned E-Latch system for opening and closing from the inside, by means of a button located next to the armrests of the doors, which replaces to the traditional shooter. Likewise, the link between the vehicle and the smartphone has been strengthened. Not only does it allow you to access Apple CarPlay wirelessly, it can also be used as a digital key. It also allows anticipated air conditioning of the passenger compartment, among other functions.

In addition, in terms of infotainment, the incorporation of the new “Hey, Lexus” voice assistant and the connected navigation services with real-time traffic and travel information stands out. The information is displayed on a new central touch screen of up to 14 inches, which also offers integration with Android Auto, although in this case the use of a cable is still required. On the other hand, the wireless charging system for the mobile phone is up to 50% faster than the previous model.

But the biggest news is under the hood. In addition to a fourth generation conventional hybrid hybrid mechanics, with a four-cylinder NX 350h gasoline engine (associated with front or all-wheel drive), which is, with 242CV, 22% more powerful than the current one and 10% more efficient, the The new NX debuts a plug-in variant for the first time at Lexus. Called 450h +, with 306CV and all-wheel drive, it uses the same four-cylinder thermal mechanics as its base, and adds a larger battery that allows it to travel more than 60 kilometers in electric mode. The battery requires about 6 and a half hours to recharge from a 3.3 kWh socket.

The most striking thing about this variant is that the additional battery does not mean giving up space in the trunk – it incorporates a specific 22-liter hole under the floor to store the wiring. The gas tank, which maintains its 55-liter capacity, is not cut either, as Lexus understands that it is necessary to make a long trip comfortably. But the main feature is that the plug-in variant promises to maintain a high level of efficiency even with the electric battery discharged. “In many competitive vehicles the default operation is by means of an internal combustion engine, but in the NX 450h + the default configuration is an efficient self-recharging hybrid system”, they say from the brand. As a consequence, they promise that the NX is up to 20% more efficient than its competition.

Both the 450h plug-in version and the 350h hybrid with all-wheel drive feature the new E-Four intelligent all-wheel drive system, which manages the torque of the electric motor located on the rear axle to ensure better response and efficiency.

In terms of driving assistance, the new NX incorporates the Lexus Safety System + as standard, with the ability to alert and pre-collision maneuvering and obstacle detection, as well as emergency maneuvering assistant. Adaptive cruise control is now more effective and, overall, electronics can prevent 36% more risky situations. For even more tech-savvy drivers, the Extended Safety Package will be available, which adds improvements when it comes to adjusting speed to pass, and a Cross Traffic Alert to detect traffic approaching the vehicle when exiting a junction.