Doctor of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg said that a lack of vitamin D leads to serious changes in the body. He warned Russians about the consequences of a deficiency of this vitamin, writes Nation News.

Ginzburg explained that vitamin D deficiency causes neuropsychiatric disorders in the body, and also provokes disorders of the musculoskeletal system. Lack of this vitamin is often indicated by symptoms such as headaches, depression, cognitive decline, and bone pain and muscle weakness.

The doctor warned against inattention to his health and urged to regularly donate blood to control the level of vitamin D. “The test is quite affordable, after forty years, I would recommend doing it once a year,” he added.

To restore the balance of the vitamin in the body, it is necessary to include in the diet, first of all, oily sea fish, fish oil, as well as milk and eggs. Ginsburg emphasized that vitamin D is rarely found in foods and should be taken as a supplement. The doctor said that the control of this substance is the prevention of neurodegenerative diseases: Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and others.

Previously, a nutritionist listed the rules for taking vitamins. According to her, the therapeutic dose of any vitamin should be taken only in case of severe deficiency. So, when prescribing vitamin D, they usually take a two-week course on drink, then they take an analysis to control the level of the substance in the body and then go to supportive therapy.