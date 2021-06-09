When buying ice cream in a store, you should familiarize yourself with its composition indicated on the label, she said in an interview with radio Sputnik Candidate of Medical Sciences, nutritionist Elena Solomatina.

The fewer items on the list, the better, she said. She noted that it is best to choose sorbet – ice cream that is made only from natural juice with pulp. It is desirable that there is still no sugar in it, Solomatina specified.

However, even the healthiest ice cream can be harmful to your health if you eat too much of it. For a healthy person, the limit of ice cream is one serving a day, and people with certain diseases are, in principle, forbidden to eat it, the nutritionist emphasized. The second category includes people with diabetes mellitus, pre-diabetic condition, overweight, gastrointestinal problems and other diseases.

“You can afford natural ice cream, but remember that you shouldn’t overeat it. Ice cream is a dessert and contains a lot of sugar. And in the same ice cream there is also a lot of fat, ”Solomatina’s words are quoted on Wednesday, June 9.

