On a diet, you need to closely monitor what you drink and how much. Sometimes even low-calorie drinks are not the best option, Natalya Nefedova, a nutritionist, nutritionist, member of the Association of Dietitians of Canada, said on June 8.

“I would avoid all soda, because, firstly, the one with sugar and syrup is sweet and high in calories. There is, of course, soda with sweeteners, but sweeteners are not a healthy product, so you shouldn’t go too heavy on such drinks, ”she said in an interview with radio Sputnik…

Packaged juices should also be excluded, Nefedova noted. According to her, even a glass of freshly squeezed juice is two or three oranges, and in fact, all the same liquid calories.

At the same time, if you drink food with green or black tea, then there may be a shortage of metals such as zinc, magnesium, iron, since these drinks contain chelates that prevent microelements from being absorbed normally.

The nutritionist urged not to get carried away with “fat-burning” drinks, such as coffee.

“Coffee, of course, speeds up the metabolism, but not very much, not so that it is noticeable. This is not some kind of magic: they say, they drank a cup of coffee – and that’s it, they began to lose kilograms at an insane speed, there is no such thing, ”Nefedova emphasized.

During the diet, the doctor recommended focusing on water, which is permissible to use with the addition of lemon. Everything else, she says, is “extra calories.” And it is best to constantly adhere to proper nutrition, focusing on a balanced diet, added nefedova.

