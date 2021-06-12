Andrey Bobrovsky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, Nutritionist, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Medicine of St. Petersburg State University, spoke about the most common mistakes people make when losing weight.

In conversation with radio Sputnik On June 13, he noted that people often do not know the true energy value of foods they buy on a diet. In particular, this applies to fat-free fitness bars and sugar-free products.

“The manufacturer is acting cunningly: it says on the packaging a slogan like“ good for the figure, ”due to the fact that it has reduced the sugar content by ten percent. But at the same time he increased the fat content or vice versa, ”noted Bobrovsky.

Also, according to him, it is a mistake to drastically change your diet when a person begins to lose weight “from Monday”, since this is fraught with a quick rejection of such tactics.

“Such a powerful zigzag is one of the main mistakes, because for a long time a person does not observe this: two or three days pass, a week – and he waves his hand at everything,” the nutritionist explained.

It is still wrong to try to lose weight only through physical activity, the doctor believes. Overeating high-calorie foods negates all exercise, he added.

In addition, you do not need to try to lose weight on your willpower, as well as give up “snacks”, otherwise you can get the opposite result.

According to the expert, against the background of stress, emotional problems or a long refusal from products that bring pleasure, it is impossible to lose weight, because this will lead to an early breakdown.

“In half of people who want to lose weight and who have failed before, we find the so-called psychogenic overeating or paroxysmal overeating, the essence of which is that a person under stress, on emotions begins to overeat, and in the evening. This craving for favorite foods is similar to food addiction, ”warned Bobrovsky.

