Nutritionist Tamila Arsenyeva told how to lose weight in a short time and it is safe for health, without resorting to diets and hard workouts in the gym.

According to her, first of all, it is necessary to establish a diet. In particular, start eating fractional meals – in small portions five times a day.

In addition, it is necessary to include enough fiber in the diet, which improves bowel function and relieves hunger for a long time, Arsenyeva emphasized. You also need to focus on protein foods, leafy vegetables, fruits, berries and herbs.

Avoiding coffee, sugar, carbonated drinks, and alcohol will help you lose up to five kilograms in a month, the nutritionist added.

“Another step towards a slender figure is the correct drinking regimen. It is necessary to use not sugary drinks, but plain water, which speeds up the metabolism up to 20 percent “, – quotes Arsenyeva “RIA News” June 11th.

Also, regular physical activity, even walking, will help to speed up the metabolism, the nutritionist explained.

She recommended not to seize stress, but to switch to any interesting activity. For example, yoga, walking, reading, or hanging out with friends.

