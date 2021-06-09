Nutrition B3 is a vitamin whose benefits have been a mystery – Now it is hoped to help with public diseases

Does Vitamin B3 Help With Heart Disease? Or is increasing its use safe at all? The riddle is still waiting to be solved.

Vitamin B3 has been the subject of intense research in recent years. It has been desired to help with public diseases such as metabolic syndrome, fatty liver, heart disease and neurodegenerative diseases.

Vitamin B3 is known to play an important role in energy metabolism, nerve cell function, and repair of cell damage.

According to the FinRavinto report, Finns eat enough vitamin B3. Sometimes, however, in the future it is possible that some Finns will be instructed by their doctor to take the vitamin in multiple doses.

The information is still incomplete. Although researchers are interested in mega doses of vitamin B3, they cannot be recommended for widespread use. There are also risks associated with the vitamin.

What is the idea of ​​vitamin B3 therapy? How close are we to a breakthrough? We asked an expert.

New forms of vitamin B3 have been discovered

Let’s get started basics. Vitamin B3 exists in three main forms. Each of these compounds affects human energy metabolism in a slightly different way.

The best known and studied form of vitamin B3 is niacin, or nicotinic acid. Now, however, the gaze of scholars has turned to other forms. The most promising of these is NR, or nicotinamide riboside.

More recently, over the past year, researchers have discovered new subtypes of the main forms of vitamin B3 that may have their own kind of impact on health and disease risks. According to the Finnish researcher, the most interesting of the new subtypes is the NR subtype NRH.

“Based on initial mouse studies, it appears that NRH could have a more therapeutic effect than the main forms of vitamin B3,” said the docent of molecular medicine Eija Pirinen From the University of Helsinki.

The different forms of vitamin B3 in food are happily mixed, so subtypes probably don’t need to be considered in nutrition planning. In medicine, on the other hand, the form of the compound matters a lot.

Niacin is an abandoned cholesterol drug

Vitamin B3 history as a promoter of heart health is meandering. Niacin has long been used as a cholesterol drug. The daily dose was up to several grams, or a hundred times more than the official nutritional recommendation.

However, in 2013, the use of niacin as a cholesterol drug was discontinued in Europe because, based on extensive data, it did not reduce heart mortality. In addition, niacin has side effects, the most common of which is reddening of the skin. Highest doses cause insulin resistance and can damage the liver.

Pirinen has been studying the effect of vitamin B3 on cellular metabolism for years. At the moment, he would especially need an answer to how low-dose vitamin benefits could be achieved.

“Niacin is known to be harmful to the liver from three grams. The side effects of other types of vitamin B3 are still being studied, but it seems that at high doses the disadvantages of NR may be similar to those of niacin. A way should be found to benefit even at lower doses, preferably less than a gram. Here, new compounds like NRH may come in handy, “says Pirinen.

Is NAD deficiency the key to the mystery of niacin?

Of all a compound called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD, is found in the cells. It is important, for example, in energy metabolism.

The Finnish research group to which Pirinen belongs, showed last yearthat a person may have NAD deficiency in the blood and muscles. Deficiency was observed in adult patients with mitochondrial muscle disease. However, it is very possible that a similar deficiency occurs in many other metabolic diseases. The NAD concentration of cells also decreases in the elderly.

Without the NAD molecule, mitochondria, or cellular energy systems, do not function properly. When this happens, a person is exposed to muscle weakness as well as public diseases such as fatty liver and heart disease.

Let vitamin B3 enter the scene. The researchers found that at doses of a gram of niacin, patients’ NAD deficiency was alleviated, and muscle strength and mitochondrial function were enhanced.

The idea of ​​NAD deficiency has also led researchers to look at old niacin studies with new eyes. Perhaps this deficiency is the key that explains why vitamin B3 has affected heart patients so variably. Perhaps treatment is misdirected, and niacin should only be given to a patient if he or she has first been diagnosed with NAD deficiency.

This is an oven fresh thing. NAD deficiency cannot be tested cost-effectively. At the University of Helsinki is under development NAD blood test, which could be suitable for public use in the next few years. However, it is not yet known how high doses of vitamin B3 should be given to a deficient patient and which form is best.

Vitamin B3 is easy to add to your diet

Researchers approach the benefits of vitamin B3 from another direction as well: through everyday nutrition. They wondered how high it would be possible to raise their vitamin intake with regular food.

“I’m not afraid to say for sure yet, but you can probably get a maximum daily intake of 100-200 milligrams with a sensible diet,” Pirinen ponders.

Vitamin B3 intake can be increased with a basic diet in accordance with nutritional recommendations. At present, Finns get it the most from meat, fish and whole grains. Vitamins are also nicely found in nuts, mushrooms, berries and many vegetables.

The easiest way to get vitamin B3 intake is for people who otherwise eat very little or very one-sided food. In addition, those vegans who avoid grains may be smart to pay attention to their normal vitamin intake.

However, gimmickry is futile in the researcher’s opinion. It is not advisable to start hacking with basic doses of vitamin B3 in basic health.

“I would recommend high doses only for patients with tests-diagnosed NAD deficiency. We also have data that high doses can cause side effects. We also don’t yet know what effect the vitamin supplement has been used for a long time,” Pirinen concludes.