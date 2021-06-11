Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Each team competes in “Euro 2020” with a list of 26 players, with the exception of “La Roja”, which was satisfied with 24 fighters, while “The Mills” compete in the tournament with 25 players, as is the case with Poland, and the Czech team added a player in the end to reach the “complete list”.

The Belgian national team has the oldest strength among all the teams, with an average age of the “Red Devils” of 28.7 years, and it includes among its ranks the 35-year-old defender Thomas Vermaelen, compared to the 19-year-old striker Jeremy Duques from the French Stade Rennes. With an average of 28.6 years, nearly half of the players have crossed the 30-year mark, the oldest of whom are the “leading badge duo” Andreas Granqvist and Sebastian Larsson, both of whom are over 36 years old.

Turkey has the youngest average age in the tournament with 24.6 years, 92% of its players are between 20 and 27 years old, followed closely by England with an average of 24.8 years, and includes 15 players, the oldest of whom is over 25 and the youngest is 17 years old.

The oldest player in that edition is Dutch goalkeeper Martin Stecklenburg at the age of 38 years and 262 days, and two other players also crossed the 38-year-old barrier, the famous Portuguese defender Pepe and the Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon. A player in the tournament at the age of 17 years and 238 days, followed by English midfielder Judd Bellingham, German midfielder Borussia Dortmund.

6 players over the age of 18, including the Ukraine national team duo Sudakov of Shakhtar and Zabarny of Dinamo Kiev, both of whom were born on September 1, 2002, along with the most famous Jamal Musyala, a promising German star, and Spaniard Pedri of Barcelona.

24 players hold the captaincy of their national teams, the oldest of whom is Macedonia striker Goran Pandev, 37 years old, while the youngest is Andrew Robertson, the Liverpool star, 27 years and 92 days, 7 months ahead of the Englishman Harry Kane. The lists also include 72 goalkeepers, and is considered French Hugo Lloris is the “dean of goalkeepers” after he participated in 125 international matches, and if the oldest is Dutchman Stecklenburg, the youngest is the third goalkeeper in Ukraine, Anatoly Tropin, with 19 years and 314 days.