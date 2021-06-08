Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze called the number of foreigners wishing to be vaccinated in Russia with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, reports RIA News…

According to Lomidze, the number of people wishing to receive the Russian vaccine is quite large. “It is difficult for us to say that this is some kind of millionth potential flow, but several thousand people from different countries,” she shared.

Earlier, the president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Andrei Ignatiev estimated the cost of vaccine tours to Russia for foreigners. According to his calculations, their price can reach from 1.5 to 2.5 thousand dollars (from 109 to 183 thousand rubles) without a flight.

During a speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to work out the issue of paid vaccination of foreigners by the end of June. Prior to that, he promised to help foreigners wishing to get vaccinated in Russia.

The head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova said that the departments, together with tour operators, are working on options for organizing special tours for foreigners for vaccination against coronavirus in Russia. And the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev assured that Russia could open up for vaccine tourism as early as July.