Nuclear weapons Report: The number of nuclear weapons has been declining for a long time, but now development seems to have stalled

The United States and Russia are increasing the number of their nuclear weapons on standby. According to the expert, both superpowers seem to be increasing the importance of nuclear weapons in their security strategies.

In the world the number of nuclear weapons in force has continued to decline slowly since the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s. But now the positive development seems to have stopped, says the Swedish peace research institute Sipri in a report published on Monday. report.

According to the department, the situation seemed to have improved even more last year: at the beginning of 2020, nine countries had a total of 13,400 nuclear weapons, compared to a total of 13,080 at the beginning of this year.

However, the number of nuclear weapons on standby has increased from 3,720 to 3,825 during the year, Sipri says, describing the situation as worrying.

The two largest nuclear powers – the United States and Russia – have each increased the number of their available nuclear weapons by about 50 over the course of a year. The land duo has a total of about 2,000 nuclear weapons that are available as soon as the situation calls for them.

Other nuclear powers are Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. Britain and France also have a large number of nuclear weapons ready for use, either mounted on missiles or stationed at military bases.

Siprin according to the United States and Russia, both have ambitious programs aimed at modernizing, among other things, the nuclear arsenal and missile systems.

“Both Russia and the United States appear to be increasing the importance of nuclear weapons in their national security strategies,” says the director of nuclear research at the Federation of American Scientists. Hans M. Kristensen In Sipr’s press release.

According to Kristensen, the small relief was brought about by the fact that the United States and Russia decided to continue in early spring five years of the so-called New Start Treaty, which is intended to reduce nuclear weapons. According to him, however, there does not seem to be much desire for anything else now.

President of the United States Joe Biden and the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin agreed on the phone to continue the New Start deal soon after Biden became president of the country in January. The duo will meet for the first time during Biden’s presidency on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland.