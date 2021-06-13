The nuclear powers, despite an overall reduction in the number of nuclear warheads, deployed more such weapons as part of their operational forces in 2020. About it it says in the report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Analysts estimate that at the beginning of 2021, nine nuclear states – Russia, the United States, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea – had 13,080 nuclear weapons, while in 2020 their arsenal totaled 13 400 units. However, in the composition of their operational units from 2020 to 2021, the number of warheads increased from 3,720 to 3,825 units.

Russia and the United States each added about 50 warheads to their operational deployments over the year. At the same time, Russia has increased its nuclear arsenal by approximately 180 warheads through intercontinental ballistic missiles with multiple warheads, as well as sea-launched ballistic missiles.

On June 13, it became known that NATO countries are planning to abandon the deployment of land-based nuclear missiles in Europe. This statement is contained in a draft communiqué, which will be published following the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. Defense News reported that abandoning the deployment of nuclear missiles is seen as a way to reduce tensions with Russia and a starting point for dialogue on arms control at a meeting in Geneva on June 16.

In 2020, Russia returned to the top five countries with the highest military spending. Analysts at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimate Russia ranked fourth with $ 65.1 billion (3.9 percent of GDP). The growth was 4.5 percent. The leaders of the rating were the United States ($ 732 billion), China (261 billion) and India (71.1 billion).