NS timetable back to ‘old normal’ during the day

From Monday, NS trains will run again according to the same timetable as before the corona crisis started in March 2020. This means that, among other things, the intercity between Eindhoven and Amsterdam will run every ten minutes. From 5 July, the timetable of the night trains will also return to the ‘old normal’.

Since the relaxation in the travel advice that the cabinet implemented a month ago, there has been a slow increase in the number of travelers, according to the carrier. The average number of travelers at NS is currently around 40 percent of the usual number. On weekends, that number is 60 percent.

NS reports In addition, there has been a slight increase in the number of season tickets since the government announced that everyone can use public transport again, including for non-essential train journeys.