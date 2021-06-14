NS timetable back to ‘old normal’ during the day
From Monday, NS trains will run again according to the same timetable as before the corona crisis started in March 2020. This means that, among other things, the intercity between Eindhoven and Amsterdam will run every ten minutes. From 5 July, the timetable of the night trains will also return to the ‘old normal’.
Since the relaxation in the travel advice that the cabinet implemented a month ago, there has been a slow increase in the number of travelers, according to the carrier. The average number of travelers at NS is currently around 40 percent of the usual number. On weekends, that number is 60 percent.
NS reports In addition, there has been a slight increase in the number of season tickets since the government announced that everyone can use public transport again, including for non-essential train journeys.
Welcome to this blog
Here keeps NRC the most important developments regarding the corona pandemic. We start with the most important news from Sunday.
- There were sunday 676 corona patients in Dutch hospitals. 265 of them were in intensive care. In addition, 1,066 new positive corona tests were registered.
- People who were born in 1993 can be vaccinated since Sunday morning. Everyone in this age group will receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.
- In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the police in Deventer have no less than 261 fines issued after an illegal party was ended. The ME was also deployed when partygoers refused to leave.
Read here the whole blog from sunday back
