Eugene Laverty’s nasty crash in this morning’s third free practice session left an aftermath on Saturday of the Misano World Superbike round. At the expense was Kohta Nozane, not directly involved in the accident, but certainly conditioned. The Japanese of the GRT team in fact ran into a penalty caused by the red flag displayed following the accident of Laverty.

Nozane continued to run on the track despite the session being interrupted for safety and the Race Direction decided to impose a penalty. In fact, the Japanese will lose six positions on the starting grid in the next race as a result of non-compliance with the regulations. As reported in the press release from the Race Direction, the red flag warning was also displayed on the dashboard, but the driver ignored it.

Kohta Nozane, who should have started from the 14th box, retreats and climbs to 20th position. In this way all the other riders climb. Behind the Japanese of the GRT team he will start only in front of team mate Garrett Gerloff, who will start from the back of the grid.