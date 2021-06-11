Nowitzki’s successor in Dallas



The Doncic Dilemma



Has been able to cheer many times in his career: Luka Doncic is trusted to become the greatest superstar in basketball.

Photo: AP / Keith Birmingham





Dallas The Dallas Mavericks have an unusual problem: Dirk Nowitzki’s successor Luka Doncic is way too good too early. Actually, they should build their team around the Slovenian. But it won’t be easy.

Luka Doncic is so gifted as a basketball player that he not only brings his opponent into distress, but also his bosses at the Dallas Mavericks. Because putting together a masterful squad is a puzzle in which one thing is even more important than money and luck and chemistry: timing. But the young talent of the century is setting an even faster pace than even the greatest optimists had ever hoped for. And now his team is more dependent on him than it ever was on Dirk Nowitzki.

This is not a steep thesis, but a statistically proven fact: Only recently, of 37 successful throws by the Mavericks in a game, only six were made without Doncic having given the template (14) or thrown himself (17). That’s 84 percent of the offensive performance at this first rough look; further contributions by the director at the beginning of the other moves not yet included.

</p> <aside class="park-embed-html"> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Last night, Luka Doncic scored or assisted on 31 of the Mavericks’ 37 field goals (83.8%). </p> <p>According to <a rel="nofollow" href="https://twitter.com/EliasSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EliasSports</a> that is the highest percentage in a game in NBA history, regular season or playoffs. <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.co/5lRjhKgtaK">pic.twitter.com/5lRjhKgtaK</a></p> <p>– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) <a rel="nofollow" href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1400566616795095046?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 3, 2021</a></p></blockquote> </aside> <p>

This value is unmatched. It’s a lonely, historic record, possibly for the ages. It’s a fantastic individual achievement in a game that Dallas won. But it’s also unhealthy in a sport that has five players per team on the grid and more than ten in action per game.

Despite all his ambition, Doncic is not an overly headstrong type, his dominance is born out of necessity: his teammates lack the format. Dallas has not been a top team since Nowitzki’s career fall. Even more: not a single playoff series has been won since the 2011 championship. A few days ago the first knockout round ended again. Although the opponent LA Clippers, one of the favorites for the championship, only narrowly prevailed in 4: 3 games. But Doncic managed to keep Dallas in the game practically single-handedly. On average, he collected 40 points and ten templates per game. But almost all of the players except Tim Hardaway Junior remained pale. It was only considered an encore to a deal in which the 2.21-meter man Kristaps Porzingis came to Dallas in 2019, who later extended it for 160 million dollars. But Porzingis is marked by several injuries; he also has a hard time with the alpha male Doncic.

During this summer break, the Mavericks are already under pressure to rebuild their team around Doncic. There would be enough to do: The defensive wobbles, and some space remains unused on the offensive, which Doncic opens up with his irresistible dribbles and clever passes. But the equation has many unknowns: Which young players in the squad will develop and how well? Which outside professionals are both available and helpful? How expensive can the squad get? And above all, when do the Mavericks want to aim for the championship? Next year already? Or not until two, three, five?

Doncic is only 22 years old and is already playing like a veteran. At the age of 16 he left his homeland Slovenia to sign a professional contract with Real Madrid. The hype was great, but Doncic managed to exceed expectations. In the second best league in the world and in European competitions, he won everything there was to be won – individually and with the team. In 2018 he dared to step into the NBA.

info Dallas’ unsuccessfulness after the NBA title The first championship In 2011, the Dallas Mavericks were NBA champions for the first time. Dirk Nowitzki was then an MVP. Long dry spell After the championship, disappointment followed disappointment. The Texans failed to qualify for the play-offs four times. They made it to the finals six times – and were eliminated in the first round.

If he is spared injuries, Doncic could easily get better and better for a decade. In a year, however, his contract expires – and to stay, he should ask for $ 195 million. Some are already hoping that they will give the team a discount so that better players can be bought. This is by no means common. But a certain Dirk Werner Nowitzki had done it several times – and so waived almost $ 200 million in salary in the course of his career.

The 21-year-old Nowitzki era ended in 2019 with his resignation. Doncic is now a weaker thrower, for example from the free throw line, and half a head smaller. On the other hand, he is beefier and yet more dynamic, more dribbling, more creative, more tricky. So more versatile – and almost a complete player by now.

