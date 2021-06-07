The positive earthquake of Sergio Busquets had several aftershocks yesterday, rearrangement movements of the terrain while we cross our fingers so that a major earthquake does not occur. For now there is not. Yesterday no other positive was known. I excuse to say that the day was lived with apprehension due to the fear of a ‘Fuenlabrada effect’, that serial contagion that caused a phenomenal mess on the last day of Segunda a year ago. The bubble has been reinforced, they train in parts, they keep their distances and there is an expectant silence. “You could hear a pin falling to the ground,” someone inside told me.

With Sergio Busquets already isolated at home, Luis Enrique has called for what may happen to Brais Méndez, Fornals, Carlos Soler, Rodrigo Moreno and Albiol. None of them are set as a substitute for Busquets. That will be seen. At the moment, they have been summoned by what may happen. Luis Enrique has until Saturday at 9:00 p.m. to replace Busquets if he so decides, and to whom or who may also be infected, hopefully none. Of course, when retouching the list he will no longer be able to go beyond 24. All the other selections have exhausted the 26 allowed, but Luis Enrique likes to go through life with plenty of money and thus distinguished himself.

The U21 boys, discharged after their defeat against Portugal on Thursday, have also been recruited and quartered.. Today’s match against Lithuania will manage with them, which will count them as an official for their record and more than one will be worth money for having that possibility in place as a plus in the contract with their club. And today (at good hours green sleeves) the entire pack of selected, technicians and assistants will be vaccinated. Too bad it was not decided before, as with the Olympians. We would have saved this hot flash that we hope will not continue. We are on dates to choose a vacation destination. This has been very inconvenient.