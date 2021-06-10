As surely many dreamed, now Red Dead Redemption 2 lets players have a dog and this is thanks to a mood. And it is that traveling through the wild west of Red Dead Redemption 2 can be lonely, since Arthur Morgan spends most of the adventure separating himself from the rest of the Van Der Linde gang to explore on his own. However, a new mod may offer exactly the kind of company that many players have asked for since the game’s launch, a little dog friend.

East The game’s latest mod is courtesy of modder Shtivi. As the name of the mod (Dog Companion) suggests, Red Dead Redemption 2 now allows players to own a dog. This will not only serve as company for the players but can even help them to interact with the world.

It’s true, Red Dead Redemption 2 allows players to have a dog. And it does it in a pretty interesting way. The mod gives players the option to “bond” with a dog while petting it, which will make the dog follow you as a companion and respond to whistles like a horse. However, the dog mechanic goes a bit beyond following the player, as the new companion can assist during melee combat and play an active role in hunting activities.

These dogs will even react when the player is attacked by aggressive animals in the wild, attacking the animal before it can land on Arthur, a common hazard of hunting in jaguar territory. Once a player picks up a companion dog, the animal also gains its own health core, which is increased by feeding it meat.