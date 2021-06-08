ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Critics are rubbing her modified résumé under the nose of the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock – unfairly, as her colleague Robert Habeck says.

Berlin – Many find the matter at least unprofessional. Having to write a correct résumé is a task that most people face once. And above all, if you want to run as a candidate for chancellor, you could make an effort …? That was the tenor of the debate about Annalena Baerbock’s résumé, which was subsequently revised. She had previously reported her party’s special payments to the Bundestag.

Your Greens co-federal chairman thinks the whole thing is jazzed up. That was now talking to n-tv clear. “We just saw that the competitors – and who can blame them – build small things into big boggies,” said Robert Habeck in the program “Frühstart” on June 8th.

Was it really a small matter? The moderator asked. The 51-year-old replied that it was “precision”. And now that they have taken place, the fuss will settle around the Baerbock curriculum vitae, believes Habeck: “I assume: now is also good.”

Kretschmann on the debate about Baerbock’s curriculum vitae: “Quite small-minded”

Habeck is guaranteed not to convince Peter Altmaier (CDU) with this rating. Also at n-tv the Federal Minister of Economics said the day before that the Greens had “a lot of unsolved problems with regard to content” and would now have to “detain and do homework”. When asked about this, Habeck said: “That’s what the right person says.”

At the same time, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann also finds the allegations against Baerbock “rather petty,” according to the Green politician dpa. That says nothing about “the quality of a Chancellor,” said Kretschmann. However, the late registration of special payments is “an incorrectness that she has made”.

Greens want to increase fuel prices: “We will continue to promote this courageously”

The fact that the polls of the Greens are falling does not surprise him. He did not assume that the enthusiasm for the chancellor candidate’s freestyle would carry the Greens until the election on September 26th. His party, which did not achieve a good result in the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt, is currently annoying so many because of their desired increase in fuel prices.

Kretschmann does not contest that. He also wants to advertise it aggressively in the Bundestag election campaign: “We will continue to promote this courageously.” He pointed out that the Union and the SPD had decided to increase fuel prices through the CO2 price for transport and buildings. It was dishonest that representatives of theirs criticized Baerbock in this debate. “That was cowardly,” said Kretschmann.

It had long been decided that the income from higher fuel prices would partly flow into the lowering of the electricity price, said Kretschmann. In addition, drivers in rural areas would be relieved by the fact that the commuter allowance would be increased in two stages.

The federal government had decided to stagger the CO2 price until 2025, which is already affecting the prices for petrol, diesel and heating oil. Baerbock had advocated an increase in the price of gasoline by a total of 16 cents. That is only slightly above what the grand coalition has already decided. “There’s nothing wrong with that,” said Kretschmann. “The course is right.”(frs with material from dpa)

© Christoph Hardt / Imago