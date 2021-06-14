The experimental vaccine of the American company Novavax against covid is safe and has an efficacy of 90.4%, which reaches 100% at the time of preventing severe or moderate disease, according to a statement released this Monday by the firm. The company, based in Maryland, ensures that the preparation is 93% effective against the main variants of the virus that circulate today and 91% in high-risk patients, such as people over 65 years of age.

NVX-CoV2373, the technical name for the recombinant nanoparticle-based vaccine, has met protection expectations in the last phase of clinical trials, which have included some 30,000 patients in the United States and Mexico. The president and CEO of the company, Stanley Erck, has assured that “today Novavax is one step closer to being able to satisfy the crucial and persistent need of the global public health to have more vaccines against covid-19”. In Erck’s opinion, “these clinical results confirm that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against moderate and severe COVID.”

The American company, a small company that has received support from the United States Government to develop the drug, intends to apply for regulatory authorizations in the third quarter of this year, once the final phases of the process, necessary to meet the requirements of regulatory agencies.

Novavax estimates that it could reach a manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter of 2021 and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of this year.

Novavax President of Research and Development, Gregory Glenn, has stated that the data “shows consistent and high levels of efficacy and reaffirms the ability of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 amid the current genetic evolution of the virus.”

The American company Novavax collaborates with the Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zendal –through its subsidiary Biofabri, based in O Porriño (Pontevedra) – for the industrial production of its vaccine in the European Union.

