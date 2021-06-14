The experiment, in which about 30,000 people participated in 119 locations in the United States and Mexico, found that the Novavax vaccine was 90.4 percent effective overall, and 100 percent successful in protecting against moderate and severe infections with Covid-19.

The vaccine was 91 percent effective in the high-risk population, defined as those over 65 years of age, or younger if they had certain comorbidities.

The results of the effectiveness of the vaccine came close to its counterparts, “Pfizer Biontech” and “Moderna”, which proved an efficiency of 95 percent and 94.1 percent, respectively, in the third phase of clinical trials.

Novavax said in a press release Monday morning that it plans to submit applications for regulatory licenses in the third quarter of the year, once the final stages of testing are met.

Novavax stated that the vaccine was 93 percent effective against what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified as variables of concern, or variables of interest.

The company confirmed that, upon approval, it will be on its way to manufacturing 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter, and 150 million per month by the end of the fourth quarter of this year.

Stanley C. Arc, Novavax’s president and CEO, said the company is “one step closer to addressing the critical and ongoing global public health need for additional COVID-19 vaccines.”

He added that Novavax is continuing its work with urgency “to complete our regulatory submissions and bring this vaccine, based on a well-understood and proven program, to a world still in dire need of vaccines.”

The Novavax vaccine can be stored in traditional refrigerators and does not need special conditions, such as those needed by the “Pfizer” or “Moderna” vaccines.

It will be the fourth American vaccine after “Pfizer”, “Moderna” and “Johnson & Johnson”, but it differs from the rest of the vaccines, as it depends on the technology of manufacturing the spinal protein in the Covid-19 virus in the laboratory, and the vaccine liquid is mixed with herbal ingredients that activate the immune system when The human.

It is not clear what role the Novavax vaccine will play in the American vaccination efforts, as the administration of President Joe Biden has succeeded in securing sufficient doses of the three vaccines currently available to vaccinate the population of the United States.

Moreover, vaccine uptake in the United States has slowed in recent weeks, weakening the need for additional COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

But other parts of the world remain vulnerable and in dire need of doses, and Biden and other leaders at the G7 summit this weekend pledged to donate one billion doses of vaccine to low-income countries.