The Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax showed a effectiveness greater than 90%, even against new variants of the coronavirus. This was stated by the US laboratory on Monday after a large-scale study in the North American country.

“The vaccine demonstrated protection of the 100% against moderate and severe diseases, and an efficacy of 90.4% in general, “the company indicated in a statement, adding that the preparation, still in phase 3 study, proved to be 93% effective against the main variants of the virus that circulate in the current and 91% effective in high-risk patients.

According to the text released by the Maryland-based company, NVX-CoV2373, the technical name for the vaccine based on recombinant nanoparticle proteins, met protection expectations in trials conducted on 29,960 participants in 119 locations in the United States and Mexico.

“Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory filings and deliver this vaccine, built on a well-known and proven platform, to a world that still has a great need for vaccines,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO. executive of the firm.

The Novavax trial was conducted on nearly 30,000 people from Mexico and the United States.

The company intends to apply for regulatory clearances in the third quarter of this year, once the final phases of process qualification and assay validation are completed necessary to meet the chemical, manufacturing and controls requirements in the US agencies.

Novavax reportedly could achieve a manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter of 2021 and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of the year.

Gregory M. Glenn, President of Research and Development at Novavax said the data “shows consistent and high levels of efficacy and reaffirms the vaccine’s ability to prevent COVID-19 amid the ongoing genetic evolution of the virus.”

With information from AFP and EFE

