Novak Djokovic has won Roland Garros for the second time in his career. The Serb defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. It is the nineteenth Grand Slam title in Djokovic’s career.

The first-seeded Djokovic was favorite for the overall victory at the French tennis tournament, but in the final it was his opponent Tsitsipas who won the first two sets. Like Friday against Rafael Nadal, Djokovic grew as the match progressed, with Tsitsipas struggling with the eventual winner’s strong play partly due to physical problems.

In the fifth set, the fifth-seeded Greek, who had eliminated the German Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, managed to get rid of another match point. Djokovic then struck for the overall win, making him the first male tennis player to have won all four grand slams twice.

The 34-year-old Djokovic will still have to work hard to break the record number of grand slams. Currently in joint first place are Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with both twenty grand slams. The next major tennis tournament is Wimbledon in London, which starts at the end of June.