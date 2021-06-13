He still had the more than four hours long thriller against Rafael Nadal in his legs on Friday. That was, said Novak Djokovic, one of the best matches of his career. Because it took a lot to beat the man in the semifinal of Roland Garros who had won one hundred of the 102 matches until this edition of the clay tournament.

Djokovic had his emotions under control in that match. He looked fit and quickly got a grip on the Spaniard’s topspin balls. But the lengthy rallies were also grueling. The question was whether the Serb could recover in time for a final against the tennis player who played the tournament of his life in Paris: Stéfanos Tsitsipás.

Never before had the Greek number five in the world been in a grand slam final. But for the past few weeks he played like he was on his way to his umpteenth final battle. His most difficult match was played by Tsitsipás, like Djokovic, in the semifinals. Against Alexander Zverev, the number six in the world, he lost the third and fourth set, but came back in the deciding set. After more than three and a half hours, Tsitsipas used his fifth game point at 5-3.

Two somewhat exhausted tennis players faced each other this Sunday, with an age difference of twelve years. Djokovic (34) the routine, the all-rounder. Tsitsipás the flamboyant, eager youth, who big three – Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer – wants to silence. An interesting generational struggle on paper – and it turned out to be. The older of the two won: 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4.

Initially, Tsitsipás couldn’t get a grip on Djokovic’s game, who served well and built up the rallies nicely. They went straight, although the global number one won his service games more easily. Until the ninth game, when Tsitsipás on love won and started playing with more confidence. It came down to a tiebreak, which the Greek narrowly won after Djokovic had missed a set point.

In the second set, the Serb looked nervous. He served poorly, made many unnecessary mistakes. He found no answer to the Greek’s good play, who constantly misled him and struck with an ace on his first of two set points: 6-2.

But as so often with a deficit, Djokovic tapped from a hidden barrel. In the crucial fourth game of the third set, he used his fifth breaking point, after which Tsitsipás started to throw his racket in frustration. He seemed to feel his chances were lost. The win quickly slipped out of his hands.

Djokovic is only one title away from Federer and Nadal’s shared record with winning his 19th Grand Slam title. The fact that Djokovic is an all-rounder is shown by the fact that he has now won every grand slam tournament at least twice. In the professional era (since 1968) nobody managed to do that.

The winner addressed Tsitsipás somewhat fatherly at the award ceremony. “I have also been in your shoes. You learn the most from these matches. Trust me, you will come out of this stronger.”

Double stroke Barbora Krejcikova

Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova is the surprising winner of Roland Garros. The number 33 in the world defeated the Russian Anastasia Pavliuchenkova, number 32 in the world in the final on Saturday: 6-1, 2-6 and 6-4. Krejcikova, 25, was not even in the top 100 nine months ago and had never made it past the fourth round in singles at a grand slam tournament. But in the run-up to Roland Garros, she had already won the WTA tournament in Strasbourg and she is now unbeaten on clay for twelve matches in a row. Krejicova is the sixth winner in a row in Paris who had never won a grand slam. Krecjikova belongs to the top ten in the world as a double player. On Sunday she won the doubles final alongside her compatriot Katerina Siniakova . In 2000, the French Mary Pierce was the last to win both the singles and doubles at Roland Garros. It was Krejcikova/Siniakova’s third grand slam win.