“Everything is possible. In my case I can say that it has been throughout my career, a great trip so far. I have achieved some things that many thought I could not achieve, “says Novak Djokovic about the option to be the first tennis player in history to get in the Golden Slam: win all four majors (Australia, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open) and Olympic gold in the same year. The champion for the second time in Paris is halfway through a feat that was completed, although not in the same season, by André Agassi and Rafael Nadal.

Yesterday, one day after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the French Open, the Serbian was photographed with the Musketeers’ Cup and the famous Eiffel Tower background. The night before he celebrated his triumph, but his mind does not rest, he does not stop concocting plans that will make him the best tennis player in history. “I’ve put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam. I already was in 2016. It all ended with a third-round loss at Wimbledon. This year we only have two weeks until that tournament starts, which is not ideal because you quickly move to a completely different surface, trying to make a smooth, fast and efficient transition, “explains Nole. His coach, Marian vadja, confirms the interest of the Balkan: “Obviously, his goal and ours is to win the Olympic Games and the Grand Slam. That would be the maximum this year. But it is still far. We have to focus on the next tournament. But overall, he is ready. His priority is to be prepared for Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open. I think that says it all. “

Djokovic plans to prepare for the season of grass in Palma, with training sessions on the slopes of Club Santa Ponça, where the Mallorca Championships will be held next week. There he will coincide with Nadal, who has not yet decided if he will play in London, after questioning him after losing precisely to Djokovic a few days ago at the Philippe Chatrier. The Spaniard rests at home before setting off and clarifying his future. He is torn between going to Wimbledon or focusing on the US Open and the Games. That is in the three events it is unlikely, but it is not ruled out.

Federer, sign up

Who will be at the British event is Roger Federer, that prepares it in the ATP 500 in Halle, where yesterday he beat Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in the first round. Djokovic is closer than ever to them in the race for the Grand slams , with 19, one of the 20 of the Spanish and the Swiss. So there could be a triple tie if Belgrade triumphs there again. Number one advises: “I will enjoy this victory and then I will think about Wimbledon in a few days. Although I have no problem saying that I am going for the title at Wimbledon. Hopefully I can use the confidence I have right now. “