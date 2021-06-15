Batman became a topic of conversation on social media, but not for the reasons that many of us would think, as a new trailer for the film of Robert Pattinson or more news from revival from his animated series.

The reason why Batman became one of the most talked about topics is because it was revealed that in the third season of the animated show of Harley quinn deleted a scene in which Batman I was doing oral sex to Catwoman. Saints beat scandals, Batman!

Batman and why he can’t do ‘that’

During a conversation that Justin halpern, one of the producers of Harley quinn, had with the magazine Variety. He talked about what he likes about working with the villain of Batman: ‘It is incredibly rewarding and free to use the characters that are considered as villains because there is so much more to explore‘.

This same freedom is not enjoyed by the heroes of DC as he counted Halpern, who dropped a bomb with the example that said: ‘A perfect example of this was in season three. Harley, when we had a moment when Batman he gave oral sex to Catwoman Y DC told us to take it off because heroes don’t do that ‘

For those who have seen the series of Harley quinn, they know that the show has a very adult humor and even sometimes sexual, but always with Bane, Poison Ivy or the same Harley. The heroes of DC with this humor and now we know why.

Faced with the refusal to use the scene, Halpern asked the managers of DC why didn’t they let them do it and they replied that they sold hero toys to the consumer. ‘It’s hard to sell a Batman toy if the character gives someone oral sex‘

We believe that the Harley show, being for adults, should not be of concern to the DC toy department. In any case, a child should not be watching such programs. Do you think DC was okay or was it an exaggerated decision?

