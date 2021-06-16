Massimo D’Alema praised “the extraordinary development achieved by China thanks to Communist Party of China“, Even receiving the applause of a spokesperson for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, at a time of strong international tensions between United States and the Asian country and where theItaly seems to have changed course in its relations with the Dragon.

Interviewed in Rome by the official press agency Xinhua on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the foundation of PCC, the former Prime Minister said he was worried about the current state of relations between Orient is West. “To use an ancient expression, today’s big problem is how to reconstruct the conditions for peaceful coexistence between different systems and effective collaboration to face common challenges “.

In his speech, D’Alema did not fail to recognize what, according to the former Foreign Minister of the Prodi bis government, are the merits of Communist Party of China: starting from economic growth, ateradication of poverty extreme until the change of development paradigm towards one greater sustainability and a more attentive orientation to internal consumption, keeping silent however i human costs e social in terms of repression and denied rights (obviously, considering the interview granted to a state broadcaster).

“There China has made an extraordinary leap towards modernity and progress ”, underlined the president of Italian European Foundation, comparing the current level of development reached by the Asian country compared to the end of 1978 when it was sent to Beijing by the then secretary of the PCI, Enrico Berlinguer. “It is certainly the great historical merit of the Communist Party of China“.

In particular, the former premier highlighted the success achieved by Beijing in the fight against poverty extreme, defined as “an extraordinary historical achievement”. “The most important thing that the China has managed to do is get at least 800 million people out of the poverty: an extraordinary result ”, he recalled D’Alema, highlighting a success also recognized by United Nations. “Never in the history of mankind has any country managed to achieve such an immense transformation of people’s lives”.

The former president of the Copasir however, it does not stop there. “Of course, I also appreciate what has happened in recent years, because there has been an important commitment to change the development model Chinese, especially in the direction of a major respect for the environment and more attention to internal consumption“, he added D’Alema, launching an appeal to international dialogue “in consideration of the pandemic and the consequent problems such as the need for economic recovery, the fight against inequalities and the fight against climate change”.

“All this requires strong international cooperation and, I would say, abreakthrough‘ in international collaboration“, He noted D’Alema. “It is evident that the Western world is different from China, the political models and social systems are different, but I believe that at this moment the main effort must look at the resumption of the path of cooperation ”.

Former Italian PM Massimo D’Alema: “China has made an extraordinary leap towards modernity and progress, which would surely be considered as the great historical credit of the Communist Party of China,” https://t.co/UwsYIsSaie – Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) June 15, 2021

An appeal picked up and relaunched on Twitter by the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, testifying to the progressive attention (albeit always very limited) of the state media of Beijing for our country, after the case of satirical cartoon on the G7, taken from the web and “explained” (semi) -officially by an editorial appeared in the Global Times, an English-language tabloid produced by People’s Daily, official organ of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

This (mini) Chinese media offensive comes on the occasion of the international summit staged in Cornwall, where the Prime Minister Mario Draghi promised to “examine carefully”The memorandum signed in 2019 with Beijing by the first government With you, after supporting a plan promoted by the US president Joe Biden, an alternative to Chinese infrastructure projects, confirming Rome’s change of course towards the China. At least by the government.

Right on the day of the start of G7 in UK in fact, the founder of the Five Stars movement, Beppe Grillo, met in the capitalChinese Ambassador to Italy, Li Junhua, in a summit attended by the former premier and future leader of the pentastellati, Giuseppe Conte, who did not attend “for concomitant commitments”.

The meeting provoked the irritation of Palazzo Chigi, who asked for reassurance on the international line of the M5S, to this day the main force in Parliament in support of the Government. Despite the denials, the doubts raised by Dragons towards Cricket they “forced” the Foreign Minister yesterday, Luigi Di Maio, to specify that the Movement has no desire to “question the Western alliance and the EU”.

The “response” of the former comedian was not long in coming. A few days after the meeting with the Chinese ambassador, an article by di appeared on the blog of the Movement’s founder Andrea Zhok, professor of philosophical anthropology and moral philosophy at the University of Milan, very critical with the leaders of G7 and of Born, defined as “an ideological parade” which gave the possibility to “shoot chained balls” against Russia is China.

In short, if theItaly is (in small part) to the attention of Beijing, which certainly does not want to lose the only partner of the G7 to have joined the new Silk Road least of all to see her participate in a competing American project, the China imposes itself at the center of our local political controversy.