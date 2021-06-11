Game pass is the flagship service of Xbox for this new generation of consoles, although in reality they will continue to seek to support the predecessor of the X / S series.

The subscription price ranges from $ 149 pesos for a console to $ 229 per month for the service Ultimate, but if it is not enough you could have a new option.

Apparently, Xbox is studying the possibility of launching a cheaper version of Game passAlthough not everything could be honey on flakes if it comes true.

In a recent meeting with the media, Liz hamren, head of experiences of Xbox, revealed that they are analyzing the possibility of implementing a cheaper model, although the details were vague.

Apparently, this possible price reduction in Game pass it would be localized, that is, it would only be available in some countries with vulnerable economies.

“We are being creative and dynamic when it comes to thinking about how to bring the joy and sense of community of the video game to everyone around the planet, beyond devices, geographical situations and financial realities.”

Hamren endorsed the importance of the subscription service of Xbox with some interesting figures.

First of all, he assured that Game pass increased game time for users by 20%, in addition to expanding their horizons with 40% more games consulted.

No further details about this possibility have been revealed at the moment, but it seems that the company intends to make its service reach as many people as possible.

Proof of this is that Phil Spencer He admitted that they seek to bring cloud gaming to screens of all kinds, although the dream still seems distant.

Xbox Game Pass is betting on accessibility, and it would not be strange that soon we see them everywhere.

