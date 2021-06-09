North Korea Kim Jong-un seems to have lost weight in the latest news, doubts about the leader’s health arose again

The health of the North Korean leader has been closely monitored since he came to power almost a decade ago.

North Korea manager Kim Jong-unin his most recent public appearance has raised questions about his health. Based on the pictures, the manager seems to have lost weight. They reported on the issue, for example The Guardian and NK News.

Kim’s appearance and state of health have been closely monitored since she came to power almost a decade ago. His father Kim Jong-ilin suspected of dying of a heart attack in 2011.

South Korea’s intelligence service told lawmakers last year that it believes Kim will weigh 140 pounds and gain about 6-7 pounds a year after coming to power in late 2011.

The latest In pictures published by the North Korean state media, Kim is in a meeting with her party leadership, and looks slimming before the eyes. NK News noted, for example, how the strap of a manager’s watch appears to have tightened by several notches.

The report on the news site did not provide assurance as to whether the leader’s weight had fallen as a result of illness or grazing.

An analyst who commented on NK News speculated that the leader may have lost weight to improve his position in his home country as North Korea suffers from food shortages and the economic crisis.

Trade with China has declined sharply during the corona pandemic, and the country has also suffered from natural disasters and international sanctions over the government’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Rumors The health status of the North Korean leader also lingered last year, when Kim Jong-un did not appear in public for three weeks.

The illness was also rumored in 2014, when even the state media admitted the leader was suffering from “discomfort”. At the time, Kim was not seen for up to a month.

Kim Jong-un is believed to be currently 37 years old.