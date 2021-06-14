There McLaren he left Baku with a bittersweet feeling on him. The Woking team has in fact lost the third position in the constructors’ classification to the advantage of Ferrari. However, the gap is limited to only two points. A not so negative result, looking at the performances scored both in Monte-Carlo and in Azerbaijan by the reds, who, however, for many reasons were not able to capitalize to the maximum in the race the clear advantage shown in qualifying. Now, on a more ‘traditional’ track like that of the Paul Ricard, the British team should be able to get back in front of their historical rivals.

Norris: “Now I have a lot more self-esteem”

“Looking back on Baku, we made a good recovery, managing to score some important points for the constructors’ championship. At the same time, there is a lot we can learn from that weekend and bring in the next few races lined up “ commented Lando Norris. The young English driver arrives at the French GP from fourth in the championship. Above all, he is dragging McLaren into this start of the season. “Three consecutive races can be intense – recognized – but everyone on the track and in the factory is ready and continuing to give everything. Switching from a series of street circuits to more traditional tracks with France and Austria will be an exciting challenge “ remarked the Bristol native.

Ricciardo, a hat-trick to restart

Who, on the other hand, will necessarily need to change gears in the Franco-Austrian triptych is Daniel Ricciardo, lapped in Monte-Carlo and only ninth in Baku, after finishing on the wall in qualifying. “We are going to France to tackle the first triptych of the season and I can’t wait to get started – commented the pilot from Perth – three races in a row can be seen as a challenge, but they are also one great opportunity to spend time in the car and build something on the progress we’ve made so far. Driving a lot of km over the next three weekends, together with the work we did in the simulator, should lead to good results and increase my confidence with the car. The Paul Ricard track is much more conventional and ‘forgiving’ than Baku. So let’s stay focused and see what we can do“, He concluded.