Commissioning works to fill the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with gas will begin on Friday, June 11th. This was reported in the company Nord Stream 2 AG, which is responsible for the construction of the gas pipeline.

“On June 4, the pipe-laying was completed, today the overlap was carried out – the offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from the side of Russia and Germany are interconnected. Starting tomorrow, start-up and adjustment works on filling the gas pipeline with gas will begin, “Gazeta.ru»Operator’s statement.

The company also announced that the offshore section of the first string of Nord Stream 2 is technically completed, the offshore sections of the gas pipeline are connected. Pipe-laying work on the offshore section of the second string continues.

Earlier, on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the completion of the laying of the first string of Nord Stream 2. According to him, it takes about 10 days to start filling the line with gas. At the same time, work on the second line is underway.

On the same day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the news of the completion of the construction of the first line of the SP-2 long-awaited. She noted that the gas pipeline will benefit all countries interested in it.

Prior to that, on May 26, US President Joe Biden called the restrictive measures at this stage against the gas pipeline a counterproductive step for relations with Europe, since the project is almost completed.

At the same time, on June 9, Putin clarified that it was senseless for the United States to continue to impose sanctions against SP-2, since the first string of the gas pipeline had already been completed.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. The latter fears a halt in the transit of Russian gas through its territory. At the same time, the United States expects to bring its liquefied natural gas to the European market. Poland, on the other hand, is implementing its own gas pipeline Baltic Pipe, which it initially positioned as a competitor to Nord Stream 2.