Romeo it’s a sweet poodle who has lived moments dramatic. When the volunteers found him he was in really desperate conditions and if they hadn’t intervened, it definitely would lost his life. He has never met sweet and loving human beings.

CREDIT: PEXELS

It all started on May 6 4 years ago. A group of volunteers received one reporting from a woman about this puppy.

The lady found him while he was wandering alone and suffering on the streets of his neighborhood. The little one had a very tight collar around the neck and wounds on some parts of his body.

Also, due to an accident he had recently had, he was unable to walk very well. His situation was really dramatic and you could see that he needed to Help quickly.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The woman having conquered his confidence, took him inside the house. Soon after he asked the volunteers for help, so that they could do something to put an end to his sufferings.

The boys, after taking him to the shelter, discovered his sad past. Little Romeo has spent most of his life tied to a chain. Luckily he managed to escape, but it was during those moments that he was invested.

The happy ending of Romeo

The dog needed to care to get well again. Unfortunately, there was a long way to go to recovery long. They also had to undergo an intervention for theamputation of a paw. However, thanks to the help of these huge-hearted kids, he managed to to recover.

A local, just learned of yours history, she decided to go and meet him. Something was born between the dog and the girlfriend special and that’s why they decided to adopt it.

CREDIT: PEXELS

Little Romeo, despite his sad beginning of life, has now had the happy ending that everyone was hoping for. He found one sweet and loving human family.