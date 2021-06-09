Dolli Irigoyen gave her no-nonsense opinion about the disqualification of Alex Caniggia from MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) and the scandal that was generated with Claudia Gunda Fontan in that same cycle.

The famous cook, who knew how to replace Germán Martitegui in the 2020 edition of the gastronomic reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro, gave forceful answers in Team flower (Telefe, Monday to Friday, at 11:30) when they asked her about what happened with Caniggia and Fontán, respectively.

“What do you think about what happened with Alex?”, The journalist Noe Antonelli wanted to know, who added: “Because he had been one of the favorites, he was emerging as the winner, and suddenly …”.

At that point in the question, Dolli interrupted Antonelli and exclaimed: “No, winner ever!”. Quick on her reflections, the driver Florencia Peña noticed that Irigoyen was spicy and said: “I like this Dolli!”

Dolli Irigoyen, in 2020, when he replaced Germán Martitegui in the first edition of MasterChef Famosos. Photo Archive.

“Alex couldn’t make it to the final”

Determined, Dolli went for more. Without euphemisms, he analyzed Alex Caniggia’s participation in MasterChef Celebrity and his controversial departure: the jury disqualified him for not having appeared at the gala that was broadcast last Sunday, but he assures that by then, he had already resigned from the cycle by his own decision.

“I think Alex was a character who brought a lot to the show,” said Dolli Irigoyen. But someone who did not taste, who does not know flavors, who did “magic, as he said, and achieved incredible things” could not reach the final.

“Getting to the final, where you have to make a complete menu, is super complex …”, pointed out Dolli. And in reference to Alex Caniggia he concluded: “I mean, he left for something.”



Alex Caniggia, at MasterChef Celebrity preparing … a sandwich! Capture TV.

“You weren’t buying his character,” Antonelli pointed out. “I respect all the characters,” replied Dolli. He was pretty neat and neat. There are those who are more disastrous on the allowance … “.

And when they asked him to give names of those who leave the messy allowance, he pointed to the journalist Mary O’Donnell. “Sometimes it leaves a mess,” he lamented.

“He already had his punishment in the shame that happened”

Dolli Irigoyen also gave her opinion on him scandal that occurred with Claudia Gunda Fontán on MasterChef Celebrity A few days ago, when the participant fell part of the preparation of a cake on the floor and instead of throwing it, she gathered it up and put it on the plate that she presented to the jury composed of Germán Martitegui, Donato De Santis and Damián Betular.

To make matters worse, on that occasion the jury asked her if she had indeed included in the dessert presented for the tasting what had fallen to the floor and she completely denied it.

In the next broadcast, of course, Gunda Fontán had to apologize and the jury applied a sanction that many considered slight given the seriousness of the mistake made.

“Even if you cook the best dish, you will have to be every Sunday (at the elimination gala) as far as you go,” Damián Betular told Gunda.

Consulted in Team flower For that unfortunate episode that Claudia Fontán starred in, Dolli Irigoyen said: “I think it can happen to you with despair. That you drop it, that you put it together, that Gastón (Dalmau) tells him in the past ‘don’t put it on’. That a jury asks him ‘Did you drop it?’ and deny it. And deny it in the end too … “,



Claudia Fontán, devastated at MasterChef Celebrity. TV Capture

Said that, Dolli added: “I think he has already had his punishment in terms of the shame that happened. That Germán Martitegui has told him how he spoke of trust … So now he is behaving very well …”.

“She is a very good cook and she also fails due to nerves,” said the cook about the actress. Notice that many times she does not finish, she does not arrive on time even though she already has made up television programs “.

The host of the program, Flor Peña, said: “For me, Gunda is the best cook in the contest. But I think that with what happened to her, the public turned against her.”



Flor Peña, about Gunda Fontán in MasterChef: “The public turned against him”.

ACE