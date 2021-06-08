Scarlet nexus It is one of the great launches of this month of June and, how could it be otherwise, it is raising very high expectations. That is why there are many rumors that have surrounded the title of Bandai Namco. In fact, in the last few hours, popular journalist Jeff Grubb commented that there was a possibility that the game will come to Game Pass launch. However, no plans for Scarlet Nexus to come to Xbox Game Pass, as Bandai Namco has clarified in recent statements granted to the Video Games Chronicles portal.
A spokesperson for the Japanese company has stated that at the moment there are no plans for Scarlet Nexus to arrive on Xbox Game Pass and that they are very “excited for its launch on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25”. The truth is that the Scarlet Nexus promotional campaign itself has invited fans to think about this possibility, since the title was announced in a Xbox exclusive event (even initially concealing that it would also be released on PlayStation systems) and recently its demo arrived days in advance to the Xbox family of consoles.
Scarlet Nexus introduces us to her world with her new trailer
However, it seems clear that Scarlet Nexus will not join Xbox Game Pass at launch, although the tagline “right now” It suggests that perhaps Bandai Namco has agreed to do it later. The only thing we know for sure is that the anime aesthetic video game will arrive on June 25th with Smart Delivery and capabilities improved to Xbox Series X | S and that it is quite likely that the title will make an appearance again in the imminent E3 2021, given how little is left to be officially released.
