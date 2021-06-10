Social network Clubhouse has left the hundred most downloaded Russian applications on iOS , whereas back in February she topped the rating on this platform. This is evidenced by the data of the App Annie analytics service, which Izvestia got acquainted with. The Android version of the app, launched a month ago, is also not very popular – the highest position that Clubhouse has climbed to is 34th place in the rating. Experts attribute the decline in popularity of the application to a lack of interesting content for users.

Fell and did not rise

Clubhouse dropped out of the ranking of the top 100 free applications by the number of downloads in Russia, it follows from the statistics of the App Annie analytics service … Then how else in February, the application topped this rating on the iOS platform, Izvestia wrote.

The Clubhouse app came out in spring 2020, but initially only for iOS. The service allows you to communicate in audio chats. You can register in the application if there is an invitation from a social network user.

May 9 Clubhouse announced in his blog about the launch of the Android version of the application, which became available first in the United States, then in other English-speaking countries, and a little later around the world. Clubhouse did not officially announce the release of the Android version of the social network to the Russian market, however On May 21, users in our country first noticed the application on Google Play … but the highest position that Clubhouse climbed to in the first month – 34th place in the ranking … According to App Annie, on June 9, the social network ranked 83rd in the top new free Google Play apps in Russia.

At the time of publication, the developers of Clubhouse (Alpha Exploration Co) and App Annie did not respond to Izvestia’s request for the number of downloads of the application in the Russian Federation.

Lack of content

The decline in interest of Russian users to Clubhouse occurred due to the fact that the volume of interesting content has practically been exhausted , believes the CEO of Telecom Daily Denis Kuskov. A rapid influx of users into the social network took place in February and early March. IN that one the peak period the audience of the service reached 100 thousand people , he admits. This happened due to the invitation to the site of high-profile speakers: celebrities, businessmen, scientists. They gave lectures, answered questions and interacted with the public.

Now the number of those who regularly use the Clubhouse has decreased at least twice to 50 thousand people. , suggests Denis Kuskov. Based on the example of his own experience, the analyst said that now the number of Russian-speaking rooms has decreased tenfold. Clubhouse remained a niche product and failed to gain a mass audience , the expert stated. The explosive influx of users occurred due to the effect of novelty, but now, due to the lack of time for famous people, it has become increasingly difficult to involve them in hour-long discussions. Accordingly, the audience’s interest in the service has also dropped.

Clubhouse created the effect of exclusivity – it was possible to enter it only by invitation and only on iOS , said Vadim Merkulov, director of the analytical department at Freedom Finance. Moreover, at first invites were received by eminent users (stars, bloggers) because of their wide network of contacts, which created the effect of word of mouth. but over time, everyone received invitations, and after some time discussing similar topics, interest began to subside , the expert noted. The main churn of users is connected with this, explained Vadim Merkulov.

The top 5 Russian-speaking Clubhouse users included blogger Ilya Varlamov with 306.7 thousand subscribers, businessman Oleg Tinkov with 196.7 thousand, blogger Ksenia Dukalis 175 thousand, writer and businessman Sergei Minaev with 134 thousand, top manager ” Yandex “Ilya Krasilshchik with 116 thousand, noted Vadim Merkulov.

– If you look at the number of subscribers of the top 5 users and analyze the number of the top 200 users, it becomes clear that there are no more than 1.5 million people on the platform in the Russian-speaking segment. At the same time, taking into account the release of the application on Android, the number of users probably exceeded 20 million, he suggested.

In general, the marketing of many products, including Clubhouse, was based on the idea of ​​”you miss something.” , noted the analyst of the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC) Karen Ghazaryan. The whole promotion of the service was based on the fact that there are no records, and it is impossible to listen to them anywhere, he pointed out. Accordingly, you have to be there, and for this you need to get an invite, the expert said.

– The problem with this kind of marketing is that it cannot maintain consistently high interest. to the promoted service, because sooner or later people get tired. For popularity to remain, all content creators on the platform had to be motivated to be there. For a long time, there were no direct tools for monetizing Clubhouse, and now they are in their infancy. Accordingly, when content creators have no financial interest in being on the platform, sooner or later they will leave, ”explained Karen Ghazaryan.

Radio replacement

There is still a chance for Clubhouse to return to the top downloaded applications in the Russian Federation on iOS , admitted Karen Ghazaryan. However, almost all major players both in Russia and abroad have joined the game with audio content, he recalled. The direct competitor to Clubhouse is now Twitter Spaces voice chats. And in general, there are a lot of experimental products in the speaker-listener-discussion format in China, and sooner or later a new Clubhouse may appear, the expert believes. It is possible that the practice of discussions will continue within the framework of existing services, for example, TikTok, Instagram, Telegram. , said the specialist.

Denis Kuskov agrees with him. In his opinion, the opportunity for discussions, which brought the popularity of Clubhouse, will remain within the framework of existing services as an additional function of the application. For example, the social network can replace Telegram, which added the voice chat function in December 2020. People also use WhatsApp, Zoom and other applications for voice communication, he said.