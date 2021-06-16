No More Heroes 3 was shown with a new one video of gameplay on the occasion of the Nintendo Treehouse atE3 2021. The footage, which lasts nearly twenty minutes, includes several in-game sequences.

Released on Nintendo Switch on August 27, No More Heroes 3 is preparing for its debut, confirming all the peculiarities of the franchise created Suda51: a solid combat system and tons of crazy situations and characters.

In demo presented at E3 2021, let’s see Travis Touchdown struggling with different enemies, including the boss Gold Joe, but also with some of the activities with which we can try our hand in the game.

In addition to facing the aliens, in fact, the skilled killer will be able to carry out a series of secondary tasks that include mowing the grass, taking out the garbage and more. It will be interesting to see how these variations on the theme will work.