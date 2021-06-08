Nobody knows better than the two of them what they have in each other.

During the Whitsun holidays we finally went back to northern Germany. We visited our families. After more than a year, our children have seen their grandmothers again. I can anticipate one conclusion: not much has changed.

So far, my mother has four grandchildren. Our daughter Frida (6) has a special relationship with her grandmother. Maybe because Frida is the only girl among the grandchildren and her second name is like her grandma. That the two of them like each other so is nice, but it remains a bit of a mystery. Because the two haven’t seen each other that often. Frida was born in Berlin, my mother lives over 400 kilometers away. Since she doesn’t travel herself, it was always us who came to visit. Even now that we have moved to Franconia.

Also, my mother felt bad for a while. She was in the hospital. In the meantime she has overcome her low, almost without any help. She lives alone and has not had a particularly pleasant time, especially during the pandemic. Plus, as she gets older, she becomes confused and forgetful. I can only guess whether Frida and her brother Theo (8) will notice this confusion. We haven’t discussed this yet. I think they will notice that something is strange with Grandma. They just deal with it differently.

Theo also loves my mother, but from my point of view has a closer relationship with my mother-in-law, his other grandmother. Maybe because he saw her more often as a baby than my mother. I remember how she entertained him for hours at a party with a crumpled paper handkerchief. The boy was hypnotized.

Theos certainly has more affection to do with the gifts. While my mother-in-law regularly sends the children parcels on all occasions and the children get something from her to play with every time they visit, my mother almost never gives them presents. She just doesn’t think about it. Maybe we need to give her a little help.

Theo also gets along better with my mother-in-law because she actively plays with the children. Grandma takes on other roles, makes nonsense, and everyone laughs. He always fondly remembers that at home. “We have to go to Grandma again, Mom,” he says. Frida always adds emphatically: “Yes, but we also have to visit the other grandma again.” She looks me in the eye and expects my confirmation.

Last week we both visited grandmas. For a week we quartered on a small horse farm in northern Germany. There the children helped mucking out the stables every morning and were allowed to ride on the lunge afterwards.

The first time I met my mother, the joy was enormous. It was cuddled and pressed. While Theo quickly enjoyed himself with his cousins ​​on the trampoline, Frida kept sitting next to her grandmother and pestering her with questions: “Did you also ride before? Did you also have a dog? ”The girl wanted to integrate her. And grandma joined in: “We only had horses when we were working in the fields. My papa borrowed one and I was allowed to sit on his back. But we had a dog: He had short legs, light brown curly hair and was called Wolfi. ”Frida listened attentively, asked further and at some point continued her game.

The next day – my wife had to work – Theo, Frida, my mother and I went for a walk through my hometown. It was wonderful: the children romped through the park, threw stones into the pond, and grandma said that in the past you could rent a boat for 30 pfennigs and drive over to the duck island. The children were amazed. Frida found a goose feather and suddenly became an Indian. At the end there was an ice cream for the children and an espresso and a cigarette for grandma.

Over the next few days, we saw my mother regularly and did things together. Then we visited the other grandma. She lives almost a hundred kilometers away near the Dutch border. My mother-in-law is a very good hostess, always looks forward to our visit days in advance and prepares a lot of food.

It rained in the afternoon, so we simply moved the obligatory pizza meal forward. We and the children remembered the oak processionary moths from the summer before last, which Grandma had swept away with a dustpan, and the rash that followed Theos. “Oh man, that itched!” He shouted.

What we didn’t talk about with the children were the problems, the worries that also exist in my mother-in-law’s family. But at least we adults talked openly about it once, as we did before, while the children chased barefoot after a ball on the rain-soaked meadow below.

In the evening the rain started again. The children sat on the back seat in their pajamas and their teeth brushed and waved sadly to Grandma, who was standing in the doorway and fighting back tears. “That is unfair,” scolded Theo. “We are here in the north for a whole week and only visit grandma in one afternoon.” My wife and I decided to split our next vacation home a little more fairly between the grandmas.

The week went by very quickly. On the day of departure we missed my mother due to a misunderstanding and could not say goodbye to her. I called her on the go and we said see you next time and that I would send her photos.

Every time I drive away from her, I think about whether I will see her again safe and sound next time.

Our grandmas are different like their grandchildren. There is no competition, no rivalry of any kind. They got along very well in their rare meetings. Our children love them both as a child should love their grandma. You are two women over the age of seventy with whom life has not always been well meant. I wonder when is the right time to talk to the kids about it. He’s not there yet.



