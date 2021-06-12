Dog Aika had moved away from home a week earlier and survived in the freezing arctic circle

Today’s story tells of the extraordinary survivability of a little dog named Aika and the kind heart of some sailors who, when they saw her for the first time, decided to intervene to help her. The puppy, who lived with her mum and dad in a village in the Arctic Circle, had strayed too far and was unable to return home.

Credit: Arirang News – YouTube

He was taking a walk on the shores of the arctic sea, when a portion of ice under his paws suddenly broke. All this sent the Samoyed female adrift and prevented her from finding her way back home.

Before anyone noticed her, one passed week. Seven days and seven nights wandering alone in the icy vastness of the Arctic Circle, without food and without a place to warm up. Still, the wonderful little white dog she was managed to survive.

After that week, the first to notice them were the sailors of a Russian icebreaker ship, which was passing through those parts on their way to an oil terminal in the Gulf of Ob.

Yevgeny Nagibin, the captain of the ship, made the decision to make a stop to help the puppy.

Aika’s rescue

Credit: Arirang News – YouTube

Some of my crew spotted him and warned me. I knew immediately that something was wrong. It wasn’t normal that he was there alone. And in those temperatures I knew he couldn’t survive much, so I decided to put a plan in place to try and save him

The plan was to drop one ceremonial staircase towards the ice and then of try to lure the dog on board. Despite the majesty of the ship, Aika chose to trust and go to those people.

The dog appeared to be in good condition. His thick fur had it protected luckily, but the cold would kill her in a few more days.

Credit: Arirang News – YouTube

After a search, the ship’s crew has tracked down the family of Aika and organized everything for the meeting.

Svetlana Chereshneva, the puppy’s mother, was very worried about her four-legged friend, but when she saw her safe and sound he breathed a long sigh of relief.