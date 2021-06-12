Nintendo’s official website has revealed a brand new Switch game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Nintendo.com lists the game alongside three screenshots and an official blurb:

“Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!

“Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.

“Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy. Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.

“Unleash your heroes’ skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.”

The release date is 2022, the genre is strategy, and the publisher is Ubisoft.

Perhaps Ubisoft planned to announce the game during its Ubisoft Forward event set for tonight, with a later appearance at Nintendo Direct next week.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the follow-up to the much-loved Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, developed by Ubisoft Milan for release on Nintendo Switch in 2017. That game leaked ahead of an official reveal at E3, too.

Neither Ubisoft or Nintendo have yet to announce Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope either via press release, blog post or social media.