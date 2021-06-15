Nintendo will release a new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda in November to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary

This new retro-inspired Game & Watch system includes three classic games in the Legend of Zelda series: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, and the Game Boy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

It also includes a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as the playable character.

A playable digital clock based on The Legend of Zelda and a playable timer themed after Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link are also included.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda comes out 12th November.