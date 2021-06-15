The Brazilian Coca-Cola account takes advantage of today’s Nintendo Direct preview with a very curious publication.

Nintendo Switch Pro. Three words that generate both expectations and unknowns among fans of the Big N, referring to that supposed revision of Nintendo Switch that, according to sources from Bloomberg and Eurogamer, would hit stores this fall. But we are already in the preview of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 without news of her. With users waiting for information, and rumors in the air, there are companies that have seen here a golden opportunity to “trolling” fans with this supposed Nintendo Switch Pro. Always in a humorous tone, of course.

What if, even Coca-Cola joins the hype for this rumored Nintendo Switch review. The official account in Brazil of the soft drink giant published yesterday a totally unexpected message, where it announced its new flagship product: Coca-Cola Pro. Or, well, “Coquinha Pro”, to be more precise, using a more familiar nickname for consumers in your country: “CONFIRMED! Conquinha Pro is going to be launched [al mercado]. We will let you know the date as it goes … “, reads his unfinished message.

Along with this, as you can see in the previous tweet, they publish an image of a soda can with two Joy-Con to the sides. It is seen that even Coca-Cola is eager for a Nintendo Switch Pro to be announced, although Nintendo has confirmed that your lecture this afternoon will focus “exclusively in software Nintendo Switch. “That does not mean that many players have hopes of seeing a new model of the console in this E3 2021, although, for now, there is no official confirmation that it will happen.

We remind you that you can follow the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021 from the YouTube channel of 3DJuegos, to be aware of all your announcements along with the comments of our team.

