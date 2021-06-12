The game is promoted hours before Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021.

In the last hours, rumors were circulating about a new game of Mario and the Rabbids, the friendly characters of Ubisoft. As well, Nintendo has launched the website of the new game, confirming its existence. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be available in 2022 for Nintendo Switch and we already know the first details prior to the Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the new delivery in this saga of strategy that unites Mario and company with the Rabbids, after the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and its subsequent DLC with Donkey Kong. For now, we know that we can do again teams of three characters, but the game will count in total with 9. The presence of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Luigi has been confirmed.

In the title, we will have to rescue the Sparks, creatures that also they will help in the fighting when we get them, on a trip across the galaxy. The description of the video game ensures that we will explore various planets and in the first images we see different scenarios, so we can bet on a great variety of maps to explore and fight.

Everything points, without a doubt, that Nintendo made a mistake already taking out the web page of the new title, because we do not see the ad on their social networks at the time this article is written. In principle, it is quite likely that we will see the game in greater detail this afternoon, at Ubisoft Forward at E3. Will we see its first trailer? Do not miss the Ubisoft conference with 3DJuegos.

