The presentation of Nintendo for theE3 2021, which showed many titles coming up during the year, and some planned for 2022. The video, lasting 40 minutes, was a succession of ads, so varied that, on the whole, they will satisfy almost all the fans. Nintendo Switch will be enriched soon of many new titles, which we list below.

So let’s start from Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which will be available later this year, and Life is Strange: True Colors, next coming September 10. The graphic adventure developed by Deck Nine Games, and published by Square Enix, stands for colored screens of the hybrid console from Nintendo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Po4zG-PcVTE

This year marks the anniversary of Super Monkey Ball, an arcade platform video game designed by Toshihiro Nagoshi, which first saw the light in 2001. To celebrate, the October 5th will be available Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, in which we will be able to take on the role of the monkey in search of the tasty fruit.

The next announcement will delight Mario Party lovers: the October 29 will arrive on Nintendo Switch Mario Party Superstars, with many mini-games and challenges that will entertain players, groups and families.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Erdq0kiako4

The September 24 will be released for Nintendo Switch Dragonball Z: Kakarot, semi-open world video game developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment and CyberConnect2.

Staying on the subject, a new game is about to land on Nintendo Switch, and the protagonist is Wario. WarioWare: Get It Together!, first announced during this E3, will be ready to entertain players starting in September 10.

Then came an announcement expected by many: Shin Megami Tensei V, role-playing game developed by Altus for Nintendo Switch, was shown in a brand new trailer, in which the precious launch date was announced: the next November 12. It seems a distant date, but from the video we can hope that the title will be worth the wait.

To celebrate 10 years of the visual novel thriller Danganronpa, it’s coming to Nintendo Switch Danganronpa Decandence, a complete collection that will be available before the end of the year, for fans of the series and for those approaching the title for the first time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POOZhPu73Bc

It was then shown Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, can be pre-ordered from today and the next one is coming December 3. The title will include two game campaigns, and will be the 3D remake of the two original video games released on the Game Boy Advance.

During the conference we had the opportunity to admire the new remastered of Project Zero Maiden of Blackwater, which will aim to terrify players even on Nintendo Switch through the iconic game system linked to ghosts and photos.

Metroid fans can rest assured: the developers are hard at work on Metroid 4, and hopefully a trailer will be released soon. In the meantime, it has been announced Metroid Dread, developed by Nintendo and coming the8 October 2021. In the trailer it is possible to view some interesting action scenes, in which Samus fights against enemies, hides or runs away, moving nimbly on the screen.

In conclusion, the announcement has come that all the players have been waiting for. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, the acclaimed sequel to the first chapter shown for the first time in 2019, finally has a new trailer and an estimated release date. The title will arrive on Nintendo Switch in the course of 2022, and from the presentation video the players can start to foretaste it: in fact, a Hyrule was shown very rich and full of details, enemies and scenarios.

In addition to the new announcements and trailers, some clips of titles coming soon and already announced, such as Mario Golf: Super Rush, a sports simulator that will entertain fans of the genre, and beyond. Below you can find the complete video of the Nintendo conference for E3 2021: