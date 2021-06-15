As per tradition, both E3 and gods Nintendo Direct, Also today we will comment live on ours Twitch channel this important appointment. Today’s live broadcast, and the three hours of Threehouse that followed, are, in all likelihood, the most important event of the big N of the whole year. So follow it with us!

The actual show will start at 6pm and there will be Vincenzo and Giordana to tell us about life, death and miracles of all the games shown. We will start to warm up the engines, however, from 5 pm, when we will talk to you about our hopes, feelings and the latest rumors before the conference.

At 19, then, there will be 3 hours of games, insights and surprises from the Nintendo Threehouse, while at 11pm Bandai Namco will close the day with his conference. Who is thinking about Elden Ring?