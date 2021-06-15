In a few minutes the Nintendo Direct ofE3 2021, but the Japanese company has banned co-streaming of the event e Twitch, in response, he stated that he will not pass it on on principle.

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021, followed by the Treehouse Live, will therefore not find a place on the famous streaming platform dedicated to gamers, while it can be followed without problems on YouTube.

“Nintendo announced from its official account that co-streaming of today’s event will not be allowed, unlike in previous years,” Twitch’s profile wrote in a Twitter post to report the incident.

“Although Twitch has received permission to stream the show, we will not stream it as the various creators will not be able to co-stream.”

Therefore, Nintendo’s participation in E3 2021 does not open in the best way, with an imposition that will certainly cause discussion and that has caused a strong reaction from Twitch.