Nintendo presented its novelties in this 2021 edition of E3, with a new preview of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a new game in the saga Metroid, new maps of Mario Party and the return of Wario, Mario’s historical antagonist.

In addition, Nintendo also recalled Saturday’s announcement from Ubisoft of Mario + Rabbids, along with other novelties such as a new Game and Watch, this time with Zelda as the main game: the first two games of NES.

The exhibition, which is historically the most important in terms of video games in the world, was, like the past, entirely virtual due to the coronavirus.

There are some dates, like 2022 for the sequel to Breath of the wild and this year for the new Metroid, which will be in 2D like the games of NES and Super Nintendo, as well as Link’s Awakening from the Game Boy.

Here, the most important advances and release dates.

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It is the first time that you can see a little of the gameplayBeyond the advances that have been seen. The 2017 map shares new locations, as well as floating islands. New gadgets, a different Link look … We can make some things clear. It will arrive sometime in 2022.

Metroid Dread: Metroid 5 is a reality.

There is talk of Metroid 5 because there were 4 games before: one for the NES, another for the Game Boy, another for the SNES, and one for the Game Boy Advance. It is the turn of the fifth platform metroid.

Thus, Samus returns to 2D with a delivery that returns to the roots of the saga. It will also have 2 amiibos on the same launch day. It will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.

And also a special edition:

This special edition of #MetroidDread! It includes:

✔️ Game card

✔️ SteelBook

✔️ 190 page picture book

✔️ Illustrated cards pic.twitter.com/tzDkFVoDzJ – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) June 15, 2021

Hyrule Warriors Expansion

Hyrule Warriors: The Age of Cataclysm will have an expansion that will be composed of two parts: The Ancient Heartbeat, which will be available on June 18, and The Guardian of Memories, available at the end of November, which will incorporate new types of weapons, enemies and characters, as well as abilities and settings.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate adds a Tekken character

Kazuya will be the new character added to the roster of fighters. He is a character from the historic fighting game Tekken.

It will arrive on June 28.

Mario Party Superstars: updated old maps on the Switch

New boards are coming to Mario Party, with 100 delivery minigames and 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 version. It will be released on October 29.

WarioWare Get It Together

The charismatic antagonist of the Mario saga returns to Switch with his trademark humor.

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch

The license will receive a Game & Watch version that includes the first two installments and Link’s Awakening.

It will arrive in stores on November 12.

Tony Hawk and his two classics, on Switch

The two iconic and classic skate games return remastered in HD to Nintendo Switch: Tony Hawk and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, the update of the iconic Activision title.

It will have local and online play. June 25th.

The full direct

SL