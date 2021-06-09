The port of the mythical action saga is being overshadowed by incomprehensible decisions in its PC version.

This week Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is released, the compilation of the adventures starring Ryu hayabusa, in one of the most beloved hack and slash sagas. In the absence of being able to issue an in-depth verdict on the quality of its port and if it is worth it compared to its previous versions, the information that reaches us from media as DSO Gaming seem to point out that PC users will have to settle for a version somewhat poor in content and options.

Game fans complain about the incomprehensibility of this decisionThe aforementioned medium indicates that it is a simple port, without anything else, and that it is not possible to play with keyboard and mouse, necessarily requiring a controller. It also does not have an unlocked framerate, something common in ports or remasters to enjoy visual improvements. But the most curious of the case comes with the configuration options for the graphics.

As reflected on the game’s official page on Steam, game settings and resolutions can only be changed using Valve’s platform commands. The game doesn’t have an option to do it from the menu, wow. So you will have to access the properties of the game from the Steam library and there choose if you want it to work at 720p, 1080p or 4K in the text field included in “start options”. It does not support 1440p.

Quite a surprising and uncomfortable decision for users. Remember that Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection also has deleted content, such as cooperative or online.

More about: Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Hack ‘N’ Slash and Team Ninja.