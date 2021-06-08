San Sebastian (Union)

The Spanish San Sebastian Racecourse will host the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, the “Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Preparatory Cup”, which comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of encouraging small owners and breeders to breed and acquire Arabian horses. The original, which has become a broad base and great interest in Europe.

“Nimrod” of Shadwell Stables leads the nominations for the race, which is held under the patronage of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of 7 horses of four years of age and over, competing for a distance of 1,600 meters, for a prize of 8,400 euros.

The four-year-old Nimrod, who is descended from the “General”, is supervised by coach Damien Vatrigat, and led by Michael Forrest, and has previously finished second twice.

Among the most prominent candidates for winning is Khater Al Khalidiya, under the supervision of coach Elizabeth Jean Bernard, and led by J. Sanchez. He has twice won the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “Mother of the Emirates” Cup race, and the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, both at Warjim Track in the Kingdom of Belgium.

And competing for the title is “Morjan”, under the supervision of Thomas Forsey, and the leadership of C Cadell, while the owner Robert Burdet is pushing a group of horses, under the supervision of M Comas, led by “Dhia de Monlo” led by P Faios, and “Havsa de Monlo” led by Carlos Lopez, and completes the list. “Petit Loeb” led by R. Ramos, and “Haya de Monlo” led by J. Gilbert.